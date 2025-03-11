Free tennis coaching this weekend at Langford Tennis Club

The courts at Langford Tennis Club

This Sunday sees an opportunity to try tennis for free, as the LTA-accredited coaches at ACE Tennis bring their Open Day to Langford Tennis Club.

Langford Tennis Club Secretary Kevin Howell said "We have a thriving coaching programme at Langford, developed over many years with our partners at ACE. This is the opportunity for both adults and juniors of any ability to find out about what we offer, and give tennis a go."

There will be sessions throughout the day for all abilities, for ages ranging from 5 years to adults.

To book a place or find out more, visit the club website at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/LangfordTennisClub or contact club coach Sharna on 07305 687853 or via [email protected]