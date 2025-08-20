Potton were desperately unlucky to lose their encounter at Baldock on Saturday, whose winning goal came in the fourth minute of added time from a free-kick just outside the penalty area.

Potton had to make 4 changes to the side due to injuries sustained in the match against Winslow United.

Baldock applied early pressure before Potton came more into it with a Reece Crowter centre being diverted for a corner, from which Ben Holmes headed over.

A Potton player was fouled in mid field but the referee play to continue and it ended with a weak shot from Alfie Turner that the keeper easily saved. In the 18th minute Baldock took the lead when a centre from Fazakerley was headed home from close range by Kingham. The referee tried to let play flow but there was a lot of shirt pulling especially on new signing Freddie Moriarty, who was proving a handful for the Baldock defence. Following a free kick James Smith headed over.

At the other end Smith blocked a shot from Kingham and then a centre from Kingham was punched clear by Sam Galatis. HT 1-0

At the start of the second half a good centre from Harry Dollimore was punched away by the keeper. Mamadou Diallo had a shot that was well over and then a good centre from Dollimore eluded everyone. At the other end Smith and Josh Brown blocked shots. Christos Pedrithes saw his centre saved by the keeper.

Potton then had efforts from Devente Simms and Josh Brown cleared off the line. Baldock saw a deflected shot hit the post. Potton equalised in the 86th minute when two shots had been blocked before the ball fell to Devente Simms who scored with a low shot. Watkins shot went just past the post.

In added time Potton were pressing for the winning goal and were caught short when Baldock made a quick breakaway and Holmes fouled on the edge of the penalty area. From the free kick Johnson-Stanalev rifled his shot past the defensive wall into the net.

Seconds later the referee blew the final whistle. FT 2-1

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Ryan Lamond, Alfie Turner, Josh Brown, Ben Holmes, James Smith, Spencer O’Leary (Christos Pedrithes), Mamadou Diallo (Eri Akintimehini), Freddie Moriarty (Devente Simms), Reece Crowter, Cameron Watson (Harry Dollimore)

It was a good all round performance and if they continue to improve like this the first points will come.