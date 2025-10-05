Late goals condemn Potton United to heavy defeat

Potton Unuted conceded late goals to slip to a heavy looking defeat at Colney.

Late goals saw Potton lose 4-1 at Colney United - but they did not really deserve to lose by this margin.

With the advantage of a strong breeze and playing down the slope Potton started brightly in their first attack Jack Moriarty played the ball to Matt Gilbert whose shot went over the bar. Play was fairly even until the 18th minute Potton were on the attack which broke down and in a quick counter attack Greene played the ball to Benn who rounded Sam Galatis to open the scoring for Colney.

Ejjabya shot over the bar and in the 32nd minute Potton were awarded a penalty when a defender was adjudged to have handled a cross from Ryan Lamond. The keeper saved Kurtis Alleyne’s spot kick. Benn again got behind the Potton defence and saw his shot well saved by Galatis.

Before half time Potton were starting to dominate play with Gilbert passing to Jack Moriarty who shot over, and the Alleyne passed to Lucas Titchmarsh who saw his shot blocked. Gilbert fired across the goal and then Ben Holmes made a run from defence before passing to Ryan Lamond who shot wide. In spite of dominating large periods of play Potton did not really test the Colney keeper.

At the start of the second half Gilbert shot wide and after Potton had lost the ball attacking Colney made a quick breakaway Benn saw his shot saved by Galatis. In the 62nd minute Potton had a loud appeal for a penalty for a foul in the penalty area turned down by the referee and in a quick break Greene was brought down by Galatis in the penalty area and the referee immediately to the penalty spot and showed Galatis a yellow card when it could easily have been red.

Galatis saved the penalty kick from Strazza but the ball rebounded kindly to him and he shot into the net for goal number two. Galatis saved well from Greene and then he had the ball in the net only to be ruled offside. Potton were starting to dominate play again and Titchmarsh headed across goal but no one was on hand to score. So to the last 10 minutes of the match which proved quite eventful.

In the 81st minute Gilbert centred for Freddie Moriarty to head back across goal to Titchmarsh who rose high to head in to reduce the arrears. Devonte Simms shot over when well placed. In the 85th minute Simms must have said something to the referee and was sent to the sin bin so that he could take no further part in the match. Two minutes later with Potton still chasing the equaliser Colney made a quick break and Benn scored a good goal. In the 89th minute Colney made yet another quick break and Burke rounded Galatis to score.

Difficult to know how to sum up when we didn’t deserve to lose by such a margin and when you feel match officials decisions go against you, but that is what happens when you are bottom of the league!!

Potton United:Sam Galatis, Dan Wappett, Matt Gilbert, Harvey Vegh (Josh Brown), Ben Holmes, Cameron Watson, Ryan Lamond, Eddie Connolly (Eri Akintimehin), Lucas Titchmarsh, Jack Moriarty (Devonte Simms), Kurtis Alleyne (Freddie Moriarty)

Next up is at home to Sarratt in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy KO 3.00pm. This Trophy is for teams from all three Divisions of the Spartan South Midlands League and Sarratt are currently top of Division Two.