Match report: Cockfosters 2 Potton Unied 2

Potton United got an excellent point at promotion-chasing Cockfosters

The start of the match was delayed whilst the nets one end were being repaired—Sam Galatis climbing on someone’s should to tape the net to the cross bar. Cockfosters started strongly with Galatis saving from Lutaaya and then Rookard was put through and Galatis blocked his effort. Potton were coming into the game by playing some neat football and Christos Pedrithes saw his shot saved by the keeper.

Cockfosters were awarded a free kick but Thomson shot straight at Galatis. In the 31st minute Potton took the lead when a through ball from Pedrithes found Nikolas Rusev who lobbed it over the keeper and into the net. Just before half time a centre from Eddie Connolly was just too high for Rusev to connect properly.

The lead for Potton was short lived because in the 49th minute a through ball found Rookard who hit a screamer of a shot that gave Galatis no chance of saving. Potton regained the lead three minutes later when a though ball from Reece Crowter found Pedrithes who ran through and who shrugged off the challenge of a defender and scored with a low shot that went just inside the post.

Da Cruz headed over from a free kick and Cockfosters scored the equaliser in the 62nd minute when Goulandris cut in from the right and scored with a low shot. Da Cruz had a long shot that was wide and Anthony saw his shot saved. At the other end Crowter shot over the bar from 30 yards. Anthony saw his shot easily saved and then Galatis saved a free kick from Nosike.

In the 83rd minute a though ball to Jack Young found him in the clear and he was tackled unfairly by Da Cruz and the referee had no option but to show him a red card. Potton then had more of the possession and Pedrithes was wide with a free kick. In the 2nd minute of added time a Cockfosters Ugbomah was sent to the sin bin so Cockfosters played the last 4 minutes with 9 men.