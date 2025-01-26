Match report: Potton United 4 Harpenden Town 2

Potton United returned to winning ways at the weekend.

With several players missing due to injury and suspension, assistant manager Jack Galatis was only able to name two players plus himself as substitutes.

In the seventh minute Harpenden took the lead as under pressure James Hoskins could not hold a cross from Collins and Webb turned the ball into the net in spite of Potton’s appeal for a foul.

Potton started to fight back and Eddie Connolly saw his shot blocked, before in the tenth minute Potton equalised when Mike Evans headed home from Connolly’s corner.

Webb was proving dangerous with his running and after being put through he shot wide, then Potton lost the ball in midfield and Hilaire shot into the side netting.

The match was proving to be very open with Emmanuel Gbejuade seeing his shot blocked and Webb shooting wide at the other end.

Potton were playing some good football and Connolly saw two shots saved by the keeper, then in the 43rd minute Potton took the lead when some good passing football ended with Connolly playing the ball back to Gbejuade who beat a defender before shooting into the net.

Potton made the perfect start to the second half when in the 47th minute Connolly played a ball for Jordan Brown to run onto and slot past the keeper for goal number three.

Rahho then had a header from close range that Hoskins did well to save, before Potton then had a period of dominating play with Connolly shooting wide and then Jordan Brown forcing a good save from the keeper at the expense of a corner.

In the 60th minute a ball was played by Gbejuade to Cole Butler who ran through and scored with a low shot just inside the post for goal number four.

Anthony saw his shot go way over the bar and then following a Harpenden corner they had several efforts blocked. At the other end Denis Bene saw his effort deflected for a corner and in the second minute of added time Harpenden scored when Sweeting passed to Anthony who scored from close range for a consolation.

*Potton were then beaten 2-1 at home by London Lions on Tuesday night.

On Saturday, they visit Arlesey Town.