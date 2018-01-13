Collin clan wins the New Year Scramble

One hundred golfers played in the New Year Texas Scramble over the Carthagena Course at John O’Gaunt GC on Sunday.

A sunny but very cold day, with windy conditions, gave each team of four a golfing challenge to keep warm let alone play some good golf.

The conditions suited the Collin family team of Laura, Alistair, Victoria, and Paula, taking first place with a score of 56.6.

Coming in second place on count back (28.2 back 9) with a score of 57.4 were Morgan Darnell, Michael Round, Derrick Remmington and Paul Adams.

Just being pipped into third Place on 57.4 (28.7 back nine) were Nathan Buckland, Wayne Boswell, Mark Wright and Roy Anderson. In fourth, a mention in despatches but no prize, also on 57.4 (29.2 back nine) were Glenn Wilkinson, Ben Squires, Richard Barnes and Chris Aristodimou.

The New Year started on Thursday, January 4, with 48 ladies who came to play in a Bring and Win fun Stableford competition.

Although the players had a somewhat damp start, the weather cleared nicely throughout the morning. There were no losers as everyone had brought a prize.

In first place also having first choice from the prize table were Katie Ford and Anita Isaacson with 42 points, followed by Sue Lee and Jane Cooper with 39 points.