Late score earns Biggy a losing derby bonus point

A try in the last move of the match earned Biggleswade a losing bonus point as they went down 18-25 to St Neots in Midlands 3 East (South).

Biggleswade were far below par with eight changes from last week as Christmas shopping and other reasons saw massive changes in the starting line-up.

An injury to hooker Sacha Heath saw club captain Jimmy Caulfield fill the number two shirt. His place was taken by Adam Fage with club chairman Dave Tysom the other prop.

After a couple of promising moves from broken play lock Jack Diemer made a 30 metre run for the posts to touchdown for the opening score. Elliot Tunstall added the conversion and then a penalty after one by St Neots.

Biggleswade yet again gave away far too many penalties. The referee became so exasperated by the constant offending that he gave a general team warning.

Sure enough it was the hapless Liam Price who saw yellow when he was the guilty player straying off-side despite the referee’s previous advice. He had ten minutes in the bin either side of the break which also penalised his side.

Luke Gadsby at scrum-half impressed with some lively play around the base of the scrum. He harried his opposite number who dropped the ball on the edge of the 22. Luke hacked the ball through and would surely have won the race for the touchdown. But he was clearly impeded by a St Neots’ player. It looked a certain penalty try but the only consolation was another successful penalty from Tunstall.

On a much wider pitch than Biggleswade play on at home there was more space to cover. St Neots spun the ball wide and found ways round the edge of the Biggy defensive screen to score more tries and stretch their lead.

But to Biggleswade’s credit they launched one more attack down the left flanker yelled on by their travelling supporters. The result was a second try for Diemer who crashed over in the corner .

Coach Will Wheeler praised the efforts of those who had made themselves available. “There is still a lot of hard work to do but I believe we have the players to turn things around.”

On Saturday there is the final league match before Christmas with the visit of Stamford.