S&S Ladies IIs off the mark with win

Shefford & Sandy Ladies IIs chalked up the first victory of their Five Counties League campaign on Saturday.

With just one point on the board and no wins the IIs needed a little early Christmas miracle against equally unlucky West Herts Ladies.

After a vigorous warm up and an insightful team talk S&S took their positions on the pitch. West Herts had a few forays into the S&S D but nothing too serious.

Gradually S&S took over possession and pitched their tents in West Herts’ half. Despite shots and short corners galore that crucial goal still eluded S&S and the score was 0-0 at halftime.

The second half saw S&S continue to dominate with West Herts finding it difficult to hold onto possession. Everything was going well – passing, tackling, lead runs and possession – but still no goal.

But after a string of short corners Tia converted Tina’s strike and Shefford were now in the unusual position of being in the lead!

Tia ‘The Poacher’ Alford was on hand again to make it two as she hovered on the right post. Confidence was sky high for S&S and Kate wrapped up a perfect match with goal number three, a cheeky lifted shot over the prostrate keeper.

Goalkeeper Fuller didn’t touch the ball all game! Girlie of the game went to Tia.

Thank you to Nat and all the other supporters - Rob, Rob, Connor, and Amy and also to Gina for her vocal support the sideline.

Team: Fuller, Tia, Tina, Tayla, Kate, Kirstin, Kath, Kaz, Izzy, Zoe, Gina, Jacqui, Janet

S&S Ladies 2s 3 v West Herts 4s 0