Potton United were beaten at the weekend.

With this being Manager Gary Jackson’s last match before he goes into hospital to donate some of his organs to his son Harry and after a three week break allowing some players to return after injury Potton were looking to return to winning ways—but alas it was not to be.

The cause was not helped by being down to 9 players at the final whistle as two were shown two yellow cards each.

Colney started with Oscar-Evans shooting narrowly wide and at the other end Josh Brown shot. Potton were unlucky bot to take the lead when a 25 yard volley from Mickey Shuttlewood hit the outside of the post and rebounded to safety. In a Colney breakaway Caffery shot straight at James Hoskins and then Hoskins saved at the feet of Ewington.

In the 24th minute Shuttlewood tried to head back to Hoskins but only succeeded in playing the ball to Ewington, and with the Potton defence out of position he passed to Dykes who put the ball past Hoskins to give Colney Heath the lead. Worse was to follow 10 minutes later when Ejjayha collected the ball and was allowed to run unchallenged and shoot low past Hoskins for goal number two.

A through ball to Ewington saw Hoskins save at his feet. A couple of minutes before half-time Shuttlewood was shown a yellow card for something he said to the referee and was sent to the sin bin. Just before half-time a free kick from Boodoo went over the bar. HT 0-2

Matters seemed to get worse for Potton when Colney Heath were awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute but fortunately Hoskins saved Fulton’s spot kick. Soon afterwards Shuttlewood was shown his second yellow for a late tackle and Potton were down to 10 players. Potton then had a brief spell of attacking with a through ball being played to Jordan Brown but he was tackled before he could get his shot in.

Cole Butler was just wide with one effort and then another shot was easily saved by the keeper. Just before the end Lil Francisco was also shown a second yellow card for a late challenge. Before the final whistle Butler shot over the bar.

Team: James Hoskins, Mike Evans, Lil Francisco, Josh Brown, Mickey Shuttlewood, Charlie Clark (Jesse Amroo), Cole Butler, Eddie Connolly (Peter Murphy), Jordan Brown, Emmanuel Gbejuade, Reece Crowter (Alfie Turner)