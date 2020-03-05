Baldwin's success on Broom Lake

Shefford & District AA

With standing water in many fields rainwater is now running off quickly into the rivers, making it difficult for Shefford & District AA members to time their river sessions between now and the end of the river season on March 14.

Mick Baldwin would usually prefer to be sat by a river at this time of year but opted to fish Broom Lake whilst the rivers were unfishable.

Mick’s latest three trips have been successful with four good size bream for 20lb 12oz, followed by six bream for 26lb 7oz and, finally, four bream and a tench of 4lb 9oz for 21lb 6oz, with all fish taken on feeder tactics.

Nigel Gilbert is another angler who is desperate for the river levels to fall before the end of the season, so took the opportunity to fish for roach at The Airman.

Nigel had roach to 8oz on the float and a bream of 3lb on the feeder on his first session, but stuck to feeder tactics on his second trip to land roach of 1lb 5oz and 1lb 6oz, plus two 3lb bream.

The deadline for specimen fish claims is March 16, ahead of the SDAA AGM on March 25.