Big field turn out for Mount Pleasant Captain's Day

Club Captain's Day at Mount Pleasant saw Luke Fensome put on an enjoyable event.

From a field of 56 competitors, Paul Curley and Kevin Morton won a fourball betterball stableford with 44 points.

The Mount Pleasant Solheim Cup ladies.

Margaret Budgen and Barbara Brown were second on countback with 42 points.

In the afternoon, 44 players contested a nine-hole fourball Texas Scramble, won by Jay Macanaspie, Nick Holmes, John Finnigan and Pauline Barton (26.85).

Steve Moss, Hayden Black, Mark Karls and Karen Clark were runners-up (27.75).

Senior Captain Paul Gilbert's day saw a fourball betterball Stableford won by Chris Gravett and Terry Sidey (52 points), with Pete Carroll and Ivor Edwards second (50).

Ready for the Tolson Cup at Mount Pleasant.

In the Ladies' section, Alison Stroomer, Chris Kermath and Di Little won county honours at the BLCGA Seniors meeting at Dunstable Downs GC, claiming the Lanaway Putter for best team score.

Alison won the Coronation Medal for best individual nett score.

The Ladies also retained their trophy in the Men versus Ladies Inter-club match after a 3-3 draw.

Josh Moss won the Men’s Handicap Championship (nett 62) and Elizabeth Everett won the Ladies' event (nett 68).

Sixteen ladies took part in a Europe versus USA match to celebrate the start of this year's Solheim Cup and 32 men took part in the annual Tolson Cup, played over two days between Team North and Team South, team north defending their title after winning 16-12.