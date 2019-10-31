Biggleswade AC runners out in force at the Standalone 10k

Biggleswade AC runners at the Standalone 10k.
Biggleswade AC runners at the Standalone 10k.

Biggleswade AC runners took part in The Standalone 10k.

A field of 1,780 runners took part in the North Herts Runner-organised event.

Results: 56th Nick Haworth, 0:39:16 (Vet Men 40-49), 114th Jonathan Battarbee, 0:42:47 (Vet Men 40-49), 125th Charles Arnold, 0:43:15 (Vet Men 60-69), 131st Paul Swinburne, 0:43:21 (Vet Men 40-49), 148th Natalie Garner, 0:44:02 (Senior Ladies), 150th John Stott, 0:44:05 (Vet Men 50-59), 214th Malcolm Steward, 0:45:51 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 286th Paula Frost, 0:48:06 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 293rd Richard Hill, 0:48:15 (Vet Men 50-59), 322nd Deb Bryant, 0:48:49 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 359th Neil Harvey, 0:49:34 (Vet Men 50-59), 420nd Gary Baldwin, 0:51:15 (Vet Men 50-59), 440th Kathryn Juty (Vet Ladies 45-54), 473rd Sarah Geeson-Orsgood, 0:52:22 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 504th Nigel Bush, 0:53:20 (Vet Men 70+), 591st Stephen Atkins 0:55:10 (Vet Men 60-69), 631st Sally Jones, 0:56:01 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 650th Ian Grimwood, 0:56:17 (Vet Men 60-69), 664th Stuart Goodwin, 0:56:38 (Vet Men 40-49), 732nd Georgia Baker, 0:57:51 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 732nd Richard Barker, 0:57:51 (Vet Men 40-49), 734th Andrew Hedley, 0:57:51 (Vet Men 50-59), 738th Jennie Day, 0:57:54 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 741st Vicky Berry, 0:57:57 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 879th Lynn Hill, 1:00:43 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 971st Juliet Grimwood, 1:03:17 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 990th Julie Spavin, 1:03:51 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 991st Emma Bell, 1:03:53 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1005th Jacquelin Chan, 1:04:20 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1038th Catherine Marriott, 1:05:39 (Vet Ladies 65+), 1073rd Jackie Warren, 1:06:42 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1081st Corinne Calligan, 1:07:03 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1082nd Joanne Hornby, 1:07:06 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1096th Calin Harries, 1:07:37 (Vet Men 70+), 1123rd Julia McKay, 1:08:32 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 1149th Lisa Yexley, 1:09:36 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1206th Lorraine Emerson, 1:12:05 (Vet Ladies 40-49), 1240th Bev Strong, 1:13:36 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1270th, Rachel Hallam Scott (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1271st Julie Cooke, 1:16:33 (Vet Ladies 35-44).