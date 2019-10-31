Biggleswade AC runners out in force at the Standalone 10k

Biggleswade AC runners took part in The Standalone 10k.

A field of 1,780 runners took part in the North Herts Runner-organised event.

Results: 56th Nick Haworth, 0:39:16 (Vet Men 40-49), 114th Jonathan Battarbee, 0:42:47 (Vet Men 40-49), 125th Charles Arnold, 0:43:15 (Vet Men 60-69), 131st Paul Swinburne, 0:43:21 (Vet Men 40-49), 148th Natalie Garner, 0:44:02 (Senior Ladies), 150th John Stott, 0:44:05 (Vet Men 50-59), 214th Malcolm Steward, 0:45:51 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 286th Paula Frost, 0:48:06 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 293rd Richard Hill, 0:48:15 (Vet Men 50-59), 322nd Deb Bryant, 0:48:49 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 359th Neil Harvey, 0:49:34 (Vet Men 50-59), 420nd Gary Baldwin, 0:51:15 (Vet Men 50-59), 440th Kathryn Juty (Vet Ladies 45-54), 473rd Sarah Geeson-Orsgood, 0:52:22 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 504th Nigel Bush, 0:53:20 (Vet Men 70+), 591st Stephen Atkins 0:55:10 (Vet Men 60-69), 631st Sally Jones, 0:56:01 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 650th Ian Grimwood, 0:56:17 (Vet Men 60-69), 664th Stuart Goodwin, 0:56:38 (Vet Men 40-49), 732nd Georgia Baker, 0:57:51 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 732nd Richard Barker, 0:57:51 (Vet Men 40-49), 734th Andrew Hedley, 0:57:51 (Vet Men 50-59), 738th Jennie Day, 0:57:54 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 741st Vicky Berry, 0:57:57 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 879th Lynn Hill, 1:00:43 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 971st Juliet Grimwood, 1:03:17 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 990th Julie Spavin, 1:03:51 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 991st Emma Bell, 1:03:53 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1005th Jacquelin Chan, 1:04:20 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1038th Catherine Marriott, 1:05:39 (Vet Ladies 65+), 1073rd Jackie Warren, 1:06:42 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1081st Corinne Calligan, 1:07:03 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1082nd Joanne Hornby, 1:07:06 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1096th Calin Harries, 1:07:37 (Vet Men 70+), 1123rd Julia McKay, 1:08:32 (Vet Ladies 55-64), 1149th Lisa Yexley, 1:09:36 (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1206th Lorraine Emerson, 1:12:05 (Vet Ladies 40-49), 1240th Bev Strong, 1:13:36 (Vet Ladies 45-54), 1270th, Rachel Hallam Scott (Vet Ladies 35-44), 1271st Julie Cooke, 1:16:33 (Vet Ladies 35-44).