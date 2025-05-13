Biggleswade athletes win golds and set records at county championships

Biggleswade Athletic Club members won 15 gold medals and set four new club records at two different county athletics championships last weekend, as two of the gold medallists also completed notable individual county title doubles.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of the action took place at the Bedfordshire Amateur Athletic Association’s 2025 County Track & Field Championships, which were combined with those of the Hertfordshire AAA, at Bedford International Athletic Stadium.

​Two of Biggleswade AC’s gold medal winners there, middle distance runner Henry Knox and sprinter Sureyya Akay, completed double championship successes by winning full Bedfordshire county titles to go with Bedfordshire schools county titles they won in their respective events (800m and 300m) last year. Henry won the U17 men’s 800m and Sureyya the U17 women’s 300m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three other gold medal winners set new club records in field events. They were Leonie Brunning in the senior women’s hammer with a throw of 45.67m, Donncha Blake in the U20 men’s pole vault with a clearance of 4.40m and Oran Blake in the U17 men’s hammer with a throw of 40.50m. Leonie also won gold in the senior women’s discus and Oran additionally won the U17 men’s high jump.

Two of Biggleswade AC’s medal winners − Henry Knox (right) with gold and Sidney Hammond with silver in the U17 800m.

Biggleswade AC’s other winners were Freddie Steele in the U20 men’s 100m, Orlagh Brunning, U20 women’s discus, Esa Blake, U17 women’s hammer, Ross Bone, U13 boys javelin, and Bradley Cant, U15 boys javelin.

Further medals were won by: Esa Blake, silver, U17 women’s discus and javelin; Hannah Brunning, silver, senior women’s discus and bronze in the hammer; Freddie Steele, silver, U20 men’s 200m; Sidney Hammond, silver, U17 men’s 800m; Ross Bone, silver, U13 boys 800m; Lauren Bone, silver, U15 girls 800m; Donncha Blake, silver, U20 men’s high jump; Fenya Treece, silver, U17 women’s long jump; and Ayla Akay, bronze, U13 girls 200m. Another BAC athlete, George Hardy, won a silver medal in the Hertfordshire U20 men’s 400m.

The fourth new Biggleswade AC club record was set by Nathania Lewis at the Cambridgeshire AA County Championships in Peterborough. She broke her own record for the U13 girls’ 100m with a time of 13.3 secs in a heat and then went on to win the gold medal in the final. She also won gold medals in the U13 girls 200m and long jump.