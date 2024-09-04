Biggleswade RUFC prepare to start the new campaign
The day will mark the start of the club’s 75th season. There will be a warm up match at 1pm between a Charlie Beech XV and the 3rd XV. Charie Beech went through the Mini & Youth sections before playing for Northampton Saints.
The most recent warm up game was against Bedford Athletic’s second string under floodlights on their all-weather pitch. The Athletic XV won narrowly but it was a closely-fought encounter.
In a changed starting line-up to the Ampthill game, Michael Hall started at number ten. This is because first choice Sam Woods is not available on several dates in the first two months of the season.
The forwards more than held their own in the tight giving good ball to the backs. They used their pace to great effect which had the travelling supporters cheering their support.
Biggleswade rang the changes to give everyone in the large squad a run out. Skipper Jake Deveraux started the game at number eight. He was very pleased with the performance.
“Pre-season training has gone very well and these two warm up games have given us a chance to try out different combinations of players,” he said afterwards.
"We can’t wait to get started on Saturday. We relish the challenge of playing in a higher league and the stronger opponents that we will face.”
The match against Towcestrians at Langford Road kicks off at 3pm. There is no charge for admission.
