​Biggleswade secure win at home to Newbold

Biggleswade were in good form to see off Newbold. Photo: Tom Dillinger.

​Biggleswade RUFC continued their winning ways with another home victory over third placed Newbold on Saturday.

​The away tie back in October was a comfortable defeat so it was good to see Biggleswade turn the tables with a 27-12 victory.

The Newbold team were accompanied by a large contingent of fans out for their annual day trip away. It was a long way to come to see their team flounder right from the start. Many had left for the solace of the bar long before the game was over.

Elliott Tunstall captained the side in the place of the injured club captain Jake Deveraux. Scrum half Joe Rowntree was forced to cry off in the morning because of illness. Rhys Sargeant took his place for only his second appearance in two years. He did not disappoint.

The Biggleswade pack laid the foundations for victory. They were solid in the scrums and secure at the lineout. But it was around the park that they excelled, securing one turnover after another as Newbold yielded a string of penalties.

Charlie Stevens kicked one very early in the match to give Biggleswade the start that they needed.

The pitch was muddier than usual with a steady drizzle so the conditions were for the hardy rather than the flighty.

Flanker James West was on hand after a break by centre Michael Hall to get Biggleswade’s opening try.

He thinks it was his first at the top level, but it was mot long before he grabbed another as Biggleswade started to edge ahead. Stevens converted both.

Biggleswade’s third try was an absolute peach. Stevens’ clearance kick from deep in his 22 was hotly pursued by winger Tom Richardson, Newbold’s full back expecting the ball to go out left it but it bounced up into Richardson’s hands. He toasted the full back and sprinted half of the pitch for the touchdown under the posts.

Twenty-four points ahead at the break, the second half was more even. Stevens added another penalty for a dangerous tackle with Newbold getting two tries, the second on the stroke of full time.

This Saturday, Biggleswade have a re-arranged fixture against bottom-placed Bourne but nothing is certain in this league.