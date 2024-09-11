Action from Biggleswade RUFC's clash with Towcestrians. Photo: Tom Dillinger.

Biggleswade RUFC secured their opening win of the new season with a 15-10 win at home to Towcestrians.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggleswade’s captain Jake Deveraux was euphoric after the win, saying: “We were level nine two seasons ago, and today we have beaten a team who were level six.”

It was a close-run thing with the outcome uncertain until the last five minutes when Charlie Stevens, as cool as a cucumber, slotted home a penalty. It took Biggleswade more than a converted try ahead with the clock ticking into the last five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the pre-season ideas there were only two debutantes in the starting line up. Luke Adde came into the second row with James Emerson unavailable on an iron man course. Prop Jack Hill was on the bench but he was soon off it and into the action.

Towcestrians kicked off and looked lively. With a strong Colts set up the visitors looked young, fit and enthusiastic, but they conceded a penalty for going over the top and full back Jack Sharp kicked for the corner. The forwards rumbled over the line with new boy Hill getting the credit for the touchdown. Stevens added the conversion so Biggy were in the lead.

Biggleswade bossed the scrums but the visitors had a clear advantage in the lineout where little went right.

Towcestrians were not behind for long. A big fault in Biggleswade’s play is the number of penalties that they give away. The visitors used one to kick for the corner, they tried the rolling maul but Biggleswade are not a side to be rolled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead Towcestrians swung the ball left and right and eventually found a gap under the posts. The conversion over it was all-square again.

The match was close fought throughout which was appropriate as the smoke from the barbecue drifted across the ground.

But as so often it was captain Deveraux who had the quick presence of mind to take a quick penalty while the defence was ambling back to get Biggleswade’s second try.

Biggleswade used the rest of their bench to boost the attacking options and an exhausted Deveraux was replaced by Eliot Tunstall who was making a welcome return after a long lay-off. He in turn had been subbed by James West.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things were very even as the clock ticked down and Biggleswade were awarded a penalty which they would normally have kicked into the corner. Instead the cry was “take the points” so the dependable Stevens stretched the lead.

In the closing seconds when Towcestrians were also awarded a kickable penalty they took the three points on offer to get a losing bonus point.

Next week Biggleswade are again at home when they take on Stamford.