Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosts the 2024 Club Competition Finals

Biggleswade Town Bowls Club hosted their annual Club Competition Finals.

BTBC held their Club Competition Finals on Sunday, Septembe 8. The weather was moderate for the majority of the day, after a heavy downpour in the morning.

Around 30 spectators turned out to watch the games across the day, which brought some encouragement to the players. The morning session saw three games played – the newly introduced Novice Cup, Fell at the First and Open Singles.

The first game to be concluded was the Novice Cup with Bailey beating Sue M; the score was 21 to 2. This was swiftly followed by the Open Singles where Tony I ran out winner over Elaine G with the score of 21 to 15. The Fell at the First ended afterwards with Fiona winning the game to Peter; that score was 21 to 17.

Following the games, players, markers, and spectators gathered in the clubhouse for some well-deserved lunch, prepared by Joanna and Linda, and drinks from the bar.

The afternoon started with warmer weather, as the Open Pairs, Men’s Singles and Ladies’ Singles took place. In the Ladies’ Singles, Elaine G beat Elaine W 21 to 11, and Eric beat Tony I 21 to 10. The final game to finish was the pairs; Les and Martyn M won against Fiona and Terry H. That score was 20 to 6, which was conceded after 16 ends due to heavy rain.

In addition to the main finals day, we also held our Two Wood Competition Final between Terry B and Tony I on Friday evening. After many ends of close bowling, Terry eventually won the game; the score was 15 to 10.

A massive thanks goes out to all the players, markers, helpers, caterers, bar staff and spectators for making the day a success. If you are interested in playing lawn bowls, contact Terry on 07858 960888 or email [email protected].

Make sure to follow the club on Facebook and Instagram and to check out their website.