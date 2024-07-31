Biggleswade United boss reflects on opening draws

Kane Dougherty said Tuesday's draw felt like a defeat in the end.

​Biggleswade United boss Kane Dougherty felt his side deserved more from their draw at Colney Heath on Tuesday night as he assessed what was the second successive draw to begin the season.

​United opened the new campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Tring Athletic on Saturday, Scott Metcalfe with a second-half equaliser.

They then drew 2-2 at Colney Heath, Liam Smyth with both United goals but a 90th minute equaliser denying them all three points.

And Dougherty was disappointed his team couldn’t hold on to win the game and that it ultimately felt like a defeat.

He told the club’s media channels: “To be fair in the first 20/25 minutes we weren’t quite at it and Colney Heath had a few chances and scored early on, but then we got ourselves a goal and had a bit more of a foothold in the game coming in at half-time.

"I thought the reaction was brilliant after half-time and we got ourselves in front and had the chances to go three, four or 5-1 up but we didn’t take them, and then a little bit of a lack of aggression in our own box is probably what cost us.

"In fact in both boxes that’s probably where we let ourselves down a bit. We should have been out of sight in the second-half and by the time they scored.

"We’d come in 1-1 at half-time but having only been in second gear. So we knew we only needed to raise our levels slightly to take control of the game, which we did and I was really pleased, but feel pretty down after letting in the late goal.”

Attention now turns to the FA Cup for United and a tie at home to Frenford, who play a level below United in the Essex Senior League.

Dougherty added: “We need to regroup for what will be a massive tie in the FA Cup but there’s lots to look forward to.

"After all is said and done, for an hour of the game with Colney Heath we’ve done really well, so there’s lots to be positive about, but we need to win games.