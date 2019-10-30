Bigglewade RFC victory built upon resolute defending

After their first league win of the campaign the previous weekend, Biggleswade RFC Seconds faced Finsbury Park Seconds on Saturday.

They put in an excellent team performance to come away 27-17 victors.

The game was played in appalling weather conditions as Finsbury Park started the brighter, finding Biggleswade resolute in defence.

Such was the home side’s dominance of possession and territory, Biggleswade didn’t exit their own half until the 18th minute, when a scrum was awarded.

Biggleswade were then clinical in their play and scored on their first visit to the opposition half with Ollie Vagg breaking through three tackles to go under the posts.

Luke Gadsby kicked an easy conversion, making it 7-0.

With their tails up after scoring, Biggleswade weren’t keen on spending more time in their half and soon found themselves back in the Finsbury Park 22.

A penalty was awarded and a shot at goal was chosen. Although the kick was missed, Biggleswade kept on the pressure and shortly afterwards Callum Cochrane showed speed and agility to go over in the corner to make it 12-0.

The second half saw Finsbury Park with the momentum, drawing level at 12-12 after Biggleswade began to miss some tackles.

The second try was the shot in the arm that the team needed.

Luke Gadsby went over for the first of his two tries, with the Biggleswade scrum half doing his best Faf de Klerk impression, mixing up a solid kicking game with sniping runs.

With the forwards providing the platform it was another back who scored next with Jakub Grabowski going over.

One maul in went from the half-way line before being brought down illegally. With forwards sprawling on the floor Gadsby took a quick tap and went over for his second try which saw the score increase to 27-12.

Biggleswade conceded one more try. After playing beyond the final whistle the ball was turned over allowing Finsbury Park the final score of the game.