Biggy earn narrow win over Vipers​

​After some disappointing results in recent weeks, Biggleswade RUFC finally put in a determined display to topple second-placed Vipers on Saturday.

Biggleswade battled right to the end, securing the winning shot at goal with just a minute left on the clock.

With fly-half Sam Woods out of action Biggleswade rolled the dice, bringing in winger Charlie Stevens to wear the number ten shirt.

He did not disappoint with darting runs, quick ball distribution and kicks ahead when needed.

The forwards did the hard graft, being solid in the tight scrums and competitive in the line.

Some Biggy fans were non-plussed when two of the back row, Elliot Tunstall and Luke Adde, were subbed, the replacements Dan Page, Josh Swift, Owen Wathen.

Biggleswade turned early pressure into points with Stevens successful in kicking a penalty.

This was quickly cancelled out by a slick move from Vipers and a converted try.

Had Biggleswade with home advantage started too strongly and were about to falter as Vipers got into their stride? Not at all.

Biggleswade dug deep and took the fight back up field. It was no surprise when after a period of sustained onslaught ,Biggleswade were back in the lead with a try from Jack Aroskin - his third in three weeks.

When Stevens turned up the gas as he can and scored a second try, things were looking rosy.

Vipers came back with a try and penalty to take a slim lead with the game going into the last quarter.

But Biggleswade were not done, retaining possession and moving the ball from one side to the other and back again. Eventually Vipers cracked, conceding a penalty in front of the posts.

Captain Jake Decaux was full of praise for his team at the post match huddle, saying: “You were cool, calm and collected from start to finish. That was a great performance and I am really proud of each and every one of you.”

The result moves Biggleswade to fifth in the league with a free week this Saturday.