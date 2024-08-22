Biggy RUFC set for first friendly

Biggleswade in action against Brackley last season.

​Training for the new season is well underway at Biggleswade Rugby Club.

Head Coach Jimmy Hart has been joined by newcomers Jon Gillon and Pedro Saavedra while Graham Williams continues in the role.

Biggleswade Men were promoted into Counties 1 South (East) at the end of last season, their second promotion in three years. “It’s going to be tough,” said continuing captain Jake Deveraux, “but that is what we want.”

Amongst the sides that they will be meeting at the higher level are old friends Stockwood Park, Vipers and Stamford.

There a couple of new clubs to Biggleswade – Market Bosworth and Old Laurantanians.

Market Bosworth is the furthest to travel, being west of Leicester at about 80 miles each way.

The trip to Old Larentonians is a mere 60 miles as it is west of Kettering.

First up though on September 7 is a home match against Towcestrians who Biggleswade last played ten years ago.

Before that, however, there are two warm up matches with the first being on Saturday (24th) against Saracens Amateurs which will provide the kind of tough challenge the team needs.

The Lady’s XV coach will be Laura Critchlow.

The men train on Tuesdays and Thursday with the women turning out on Wednesdays.

The Men start at 7pm and the ladies half-an-hour later at 7.30pm.

Both sessions finish at 9pm.