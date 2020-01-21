Biggy Thirds show heart in derby defeat

Biggleswade Thirds lined up against Hitchin in a friendly contest which had plenty of local rivalry involved.

Both teams started evenly but, after 10 minutes, Hitchin made the most of a gap in the line and scored the first try, which was not converted.

Soon after, they used one of their bigger forwards to smash through Biggleswade tackles to bring the score to 10-0.

Biggy had to find some rhythm, and did so with Elliot Tunstall planting a penalty from bang in front of the posts.

Next it was Callum Cochrane who used his pace to break through the line and reduce the arrears to 10-8 in Hitchin’s favour.

Biggleswade were looking to get back into the match, but play began to get a little frayed and Hitchin scored two tries in quick succession to bring the half time score to 24-8.

With a blood injury to their scrum half - Luke Hulson Brown - and tempers slightly short, Biggleswade ended the half with plenty to do.

After an inspiring team talk by club chairman Dave Tysom and new Thirds captain Tom Torne, Biggleswade came out with the bit between their teeth, getting to the ruck first and winning several turnovers.

Unfortunately, Hitchin scored first after a sloppy lineout.

At 29-8, the game started to change.

Biggleswade forced their way back into the match after a strong run and offload from number eight Pedro Rodriguez to Ben Wischhusen.

Wischhusen passed out of the tackle to David Neale who forced his way over the line.

The conversion was missed.

Canny play from Biggy won them a penalty after a Hitchin lineout on the home side’s five metre line.

Wischhusen took a quick tap and offloaded right on the try line when he was tackled.

The ball quickly moved through the hands of the backs and Tunstall was there to score.

Biggleswade, now just one converted try behind, went hell for leather on the kick-off.

But - having lost their influential number eight to a hamstring injury - they lost the ball from the re-start and Hitchin broke away and scored in the corner.

Biggleswade can walk away with many positives and there is a lot of promise for the future with youth, experience and new talent playing in the same squad.