Burton continues his quest for winter carp at McGregor Lake

Biggleswade and Hitchin Angling Association...

Despite worsening weather, Paul Burton continued his quest for winter carp for Biggleswade and Hitchin Angling Association at McGregor Lake.

Feeding fish tend to move during the hours of darkness at the lake, and Burton added two nice ones to his tally with mirror carp weighing 14lb 7oz and 16lb 4oz.

Meanwhile, Karl Franklin enjoyed some good river-fishing on club stretches in the Sandy area, catching chub to 5lb 13oz and two trout. He also witnessed another angler landing a 5lb-plus chub.

The association’s management board has decided to increase the number of night-fishing permits for McGregor Lake from 20 to 25 for the coming season. Membership rates will remain unchanged, apart from a small increase for pensioners.

A decision to revert to the previous season’s entry and exit times to the club’s still waters has been deferred until the forthcoming annual general meeting when there will be a free vote.

The board decided it had no option other than to suspend several members who ignored a closure notice at Gingerbread Lake on health and safety grounds while tree surgery work was scheduled to take place.