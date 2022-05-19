Business as usual for Terry

The warmer temperatures have seen increased numbers of Shefford & District AA membership on the stillwater venues.

Business as uusual for Terry Peniston.

The warmer water temperatures have also triggered several species into spawning.

All the SDAA stillwaters remain open to angling as the different species tend to spawn at different times and several species will go through spawning more than once. Members are asked to refrain from fishing or casting into areas where fish are obviously spawning.

Dariusz Blahuta has caught good sized pike and catfish from The Airman in recent weeks.

Roach and bream are reportedly spawning.

It was business as usual for Terry Peniston at Broom Lake last weekend.

Terry landed an 18lb 10oz common carp and two bream around the 4lb mark on his Saturday session and followed this up with 3 commons to 14lb 12oz and two bream to 5lb on Sunday morning session.

