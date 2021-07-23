Captain Mim clocks up first win in British Masters Cycle Racing Series

Mark Gray

BRRC Ladies Captain Mim Taylor-Carter recorded her first win in the British Masters Cycle Racing Series on Wednesday at MK Bowl.

Taylor-Carter then continued into the multi-age category race, and managed a creditable 12th place, to complete a milestone evenings racing in her first season of this discipline.

BRRT Captain, Simon Norman, travelled to Norfolk fro take 5th place in the latest round of the Lotus Cars Cycle Race League, on Tuesday.

After his emphatic win in the previous round, Norman found himself a marked man, and was thwarted by the lead group in each of his several attempts to break away.

Mark Gray “Escaped to the Country” to meet re-located BRCC member (as featured in the TV series) Mick Case, and compete in the Hafren CC Evening Series. Whilst managing to beat his rival by some 13 seconds, to take 4th place over the 11.4 mile course. Case rightly responded by thrashing Gray in a training ride in the Welsh Borders the next day.

There were perfect conditions for this week’s Evening League, and once again both course records were broken on the new 12.7 mile course.

Mim Taylor-Carter smashed round the course in 33:37, averaging 22.7mph to take the women’s record, whilst Jason Macrae beat his own record, racing round in 29:38, 25.7mph, after making it to the start line with 10 seconds to spare.

The top three positions were separated by only 14 seconds.

BRCC Members & 1st Claim only: 1. Jason Macrae, 29:38; 2. Thomas Robb, 29:48; 3. Matt Donovan, 29:52; 4. Richard Kennington, 31:15; 5. Miriam Taylor, 33:37; 6. Marco Lattughi, 34:56; 7. David Cook, 35:54; 8. Keith Black, 36:02; 9. Juliet Smith, 38:06; 10. Ed Stivala, 38:32; 11. Natacha Ha-Cheng, 44:03; 12. Lydia Swift, 46:25; 13. Terry Sykes, 52:02; 14. Phil Bierton, 53:19;

Finally, the latest round of the InterClub TT series took place in Guilden Morden on Sunday.

BRCC took second position to CC Ashwell, despite our Peter Shaw and Oswin Grady managing to finish the 25 mile sporting course in under an hour, for 4th and 6th places.