Carp caught on Swan Lake

Biggleswade & Hitchin AA

Few anglers have ventured out recently mainly because of the constant wind and rain that has made for awful conditions.

However, some reports of fish being caught have still been received.

On Swan Lake, two carp were caught with one weighing 29lbs whilst the other was a single figured fish.

Also, a double figure bream was landed during an overnight session.

Reports of good catches of fish from the club’s stretch upstream of Langford Mill indicate that it is a thriving fishery despite the ever-present threat of otter predation.

Fish being caught include chub,roach and some large perch with double figure catches very much on the cards.

The forthcoming AGM which will be held at 7.30pm on March 19, at Biggleswade Rugby Club’s clubhouse.