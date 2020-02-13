Chequers cling on to title chances by beating Thornton Arms

Biggleswade and District Crib League...

A key match between two of the title contenders in the Biggleswade and District Crib League ended in victory for fourth-placed The Chequers away to third-placed Thornton Arms A.

Chequers won 18-13 and although they remain 26 points behind leaders The Wheatsheaf B, they do have a game in hand.

Wheatsheaf B continued their fine season by defeating Thornton Arms B 18-13, while Queens Head, who sit second in the table, 11 points behind them, beat plucky strugglers Ickwell Cricket Club 17-14.

Other results saw Ickwell Cricket Club A pip The Wheatsheaf A 16-15, Working Men’s Club shade Wheatsheaf Gamlingay by the same 16-15 scoreline, and bottom-of-the-table The Cock Gamlingay pick up only their fifth victory of the season, 17-14 at home to Conservative Club.

In the Club Cup, Thornton Arms A are now top of the table after they beat fellow high-fliers The Chequers 2-1, while one of their closest rivals, Wheatsheaf Gamlingay, lost 2-1 at Working Men’s Club.

Other results were: Ickwell Cricket Club A 2 The Wheatsheaf A 1, The Cock Gamlingay 2 Conservative Club 0, Queens Head 0 Ickwell Cricket Club B 3, The Wheatsheaf B 1 Thornton Arms B 2.