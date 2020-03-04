Debutants impress in Biggy win

Biggleswade RFC’s First XV travelled away to Deepings in the Midlands 4 East (South) League on Saturday - returning with a comprehensive 59-10 victory.

Despite the wet, windy conditions the Biggy boys - who travelled together by minibus for the contest in a bid to hammer home that team mindset - looked to play the wide expansive rugby they had been working hard on in training throughout the week.

Managing to avoid the ankle-deep puddles, Ethan Sinclair used some amazing footwork to dodge past four defenders and open up the scoring early on in the first half.

Elliot Tunstall’s conversion, slotted over against the wind, helped the visiting side take control and build confidence.

Ambitious Biggleswade took a quick tap-and-go penalty just 10 metres from their own try line.

From this, Jake Devereux crashed through Deeping’s defence, making a huge amount of ground before offloading the ball to Callum Cochrane, who used his pace to cross the try line and add to the score.

This pattern was repeated as the Biggy forwards won quick balls from the ruck and used confident handling skills to offload to pacy supporting players, with Luke Gadsby finishing off the third try of the half under the posts.

Further tries from Sinclair and Devereux were split by a Deeping’s try after a strong rolling maul made the score 5-26 to Biggy at half time.

The second half gave the visitors the wind, but the Biggleswade gameplay remained the same, with Jake Diemer breaking through Deeping’s defensive line to add to the score under the posts.

More strong carries by Graham Williams and Diemer drew in opposition defenders and created space for a superb supporting running line by Gadsby, who scored his second try of the afternoon.

Biggleswade made some changes in the last 20 minutes which allowed three young players to make their debut for the 1st XV.

Jack Mulholland-Dear, Tom Richardson and Chris Horgan all played exceptionally well, making their mark on the field with a combination of darting runs, crunching tackles and slick handling skills.

The trio - promoted from from Biggy’s under 17s squad - showed what strong potential the club has with great youth players coming through the club system.

Biggleswade travel to take on top of the league Birstall this weekend, the side looking to build upon their Deeping victory.