Fantastic save denies Shefford & Sandy Ladies draw against Thurrock

Shefford & Sandy Ladies' 1sts 0 Thurrock Ladies' 1sts 1

Shefford & Sandy Ladies' Firsts were narrowly beaten by Thurrock in the EAST League 2SW Division on Saturday.

After a positive team talk, S&S came straight out the blocks strong and fierce from the first whistle.

Some strong centre play in the first half from Irvine and Fell led to balls rocketing through to Gravell jnr, Luetchford and Danson, but they struggled to penetrate the strong defensive line of Thurrock.

Gravell snr passed the ball through the midfield to Gudgin, who built upon this to successfully acquire the first short corner for S&S, but it couldn't be converted.

The defence put in hard work to keep thirsty Thurrock at bay, with Green and Bartram working effortlessly together to keep any threats at bay.

Pillar made incredible saves from all angles although Thurrock finally managed to sneak one past the right post.

After a swift half-time talk, S&S returned to attacking mode again with a strong push for goal.

This led to a flick from Fell being thrown across the attacking D by the Thurrock goal keeper.

Irvine stepped up to take the flick but fate was not on the side of S&S as strong goal keeping maintained Thurrock's lead.

The final 10 minutes of the game saw S&S go into do or die mode.

Tipper drove strong down the left wing to push those balls through to the forwards while Green was denied by a fantastic save on the line.

S&S: Pillar, Green, Bartram, Tipper, Wood, Gravell snr, Irvine, Fell, Luetchford, Danson, Gravell jnr, Gudgin.