Terry Peniston with his 21lb Broom common.

With temperatures forecast to be over 30C for several days and potentially followed by localised thunderstorms, Shefford & District AA members should remain vigilant and contact the EA incident hotline 0800 80 70 60 if fish are seen in distress, as well as contacting the club.

Fish welfare is paramount during the heat wave conditions. Unhooking mats and cradles should be thoroughly doused with freshly drawn water before any fish are laid on them. Fish should be carefully returned to the water ASAP allowing time for them to recover in a landing net in the water before release, rather than being kept for long periods in keepsacks or floating retainers. The use of keepnets is discouraged and must not be used in shallow margins where the water is likely to be the hottest.

Broom Lake has remained a popular venue for members with several venue regulars enjoying some good catches over the last two weeks. Terry Peniston’s trip on 30th July had only produced three bream by late morning, so he decided to move to the other side of the lake and in the next 3.5 hours landed four more bream to 5lb and 3 common carp to 17lb.

Michael Huntley's 16lb 1oz catch.

The following weekend Terry’s Saturday session produced three bream to 5lb, a 5lb 4oz tench, 13lb 2oz mirror and 17lb common, whilst his Sunday session was far more productive with two bream to 4lb, a 5lb tench, 15lb 4oz mirror and 9 commons between 12lb and 21lb.

Michael Huntley has also managed to catch at least one carp (plus the odd bream) on his recent trips and has reported commons of 11lb 6oz, 11lb 13oz and 16lb 1oz. Michael has also been prepared to move swims to locate feeding fish.

The Airman will host the next club match on Sunday 21st August, which is free to enter with optional pools available. Draw is at 08.30 with fishing from 09.30-15.00. Anyone wanting to fish the match should contact Nigel Gilbert (07931 215778 evenings and weekends only). The Airman must be vacated by 00.01 on the day of the match and will reopen 2h after the match has finished.