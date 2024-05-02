Biggleswade's U8 squad at a recent festival with coach Laura Critchlow.

Perhaps you’ve had success in a competition and want to show off your stats and medals, or maybe your team has enjoyed some cup success or even just played their next game and your weekly reports are keeping people up to date with their progress.

Biggleswade has so many talented sporting teams and individuals so we’d love to showcase their achievements every week.

So why not get in touch with us and tell us what you’ve been up to?

The best way to send your news is via the ‘Submit Your Story’ function on our website at www.biggleswadetoday.co.uk.

There, you can write as much or as little as you want and accompany your piece with photos.

As well as general sports news, we welcome match reports from your teams in any sport , whether it’s at senior or junior level, male or female.

Any photographs should be of good quality and in as high a resolution as possible to ensure they are suitable enough for publication, as well as being free of any copyright infringement.