Kestrels archers soar to big medal haul at home tournament

Kestrels Archery Club held its 36th annual Worcester Tournament at Stratton Upper School on Sunday which attracted archers from 22 clubs.

Competing in the club’s annual UK record status archery indoor event, there was success for local archers in the single round – 60 arrows shot at a five-zone target from 20 yards.

Romana Klein-Mikulkova was also in the medals EMN-200502-165752002

Kestrels’ own Michael Klein took a gold medal in the recurve men’s section with a score of 288, just one point ahead of Peacock Archer, Jonathan Wood.

In the recurve ladies’ section, Michael’s wife, Romana Klein-Mikulkova earned the bronze medal, coming third with a score of 269.

The Kestrels pair of Oliver Meyer (226) and Adam Floyd (92) won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the recurve junior competition, behind Billy Liversidge (Green Dragon Bowmen) who racked up a score of 290.

In the compound ladies’ section, Kestrels archer Lorraine Tebbs won gold medal with a score of 272.

And her daughter Caroline Tebbs, also shooting with a compound bow, but at a special five-spot face, also struck gold with 237 in the compound junior ladies’ section.

In the men’s longbow category, Kestrels’ Mike Collins won a gold medal for a score of 194, and clubmate Matthew Cheshire held on to bronze position with 172.

Matthew’s son, Nick Cheshire, also took home a gold medal, scoring 66 in his first-ever tournament shooting as a longbow junior.

Jacqueline Hunt added to the Kestrels’ haul of gold in the barebow ladies’ section with a score of 260.

In the team events, the Kestrels longbow duo of Mike Collins and Matt Cheshire received gold medals for a combined score of 366, while the team barebow gold went to the Kestrels pair of Jacqueline Hunt and Peter Jupp with 498.

The married couple recurve gold medals went to Kestrels Michael Klein and Romana Klein-Mikulkova for a combined 557.

In the double rounds (120 arrows), Michael Klein won silver with a round of 288 and 271 (559) behind Peacock Archer Paul Beck’s 567 (278 and 289).

Romana Klein-Mikulkova also earned a silver medal in the ladies’ recurve discipline for a score of 496 (269 and 227), while Mike Collins gained another silver with 354 (194 and 160) in the men’s longbow, only six points behind Mark Hill (Noak Hill Archers).

Jacqueline Hunt won her third gold medal in the barebow ladies’ competition with 514 (260 and 254), and Caroline Tebbs also claimed gold with a score of

494 (237 and 257) in the compound junior ladies’ section, shooting at the five-spot target.

Kestrels remain shooting indoors at Stratton until the end of March.

If interested in taking up archery, contact club chairman Martin Gascoigne on 07920 080914 and ask for details of the next beginners’ course.