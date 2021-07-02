Lotus League win for Simon Norman - three laps ahead of the pack

Simon Norman

Last week was busy for Bedfordshire Road Cycle Club (BRCC), as members travelled far and wide to represent the club at various events.

On June 19, Bedfordshire Road Race Team (BRRT) rider Chris Stuart-Leach finished second in the Abingdon Race Team Summer Series, whilst in Saffron Walden, Ian Woodcock and Matt Donovan won the two-up TTT Category at the Victoria CC Open.

On Tuesday, Simon Norman flew the BRRT flag in the 4th round of the Lotus League, held on the Lotus Cars test track in Hethel, Norfolk. Norman led from the start, and finished three laps ahead of the pack and a minute in front of the second placed rider.

The club’s own Evening Time Trial League continued on Thursday evening. Thomas Robb picked up the win at almost 26mph and clocking 23min 10secs, with Matt Donovan just 8 seconds behind. Fresh from her 205 mile ‘Chase the Sun’ event, where riders cycle a route from the Isle of Sheppey at sunrise, to finish in Burnham on Sea in Somerset by sunset, Mim Taylor-Carter led the ladies home again, with a time of 26. 43.

Results - BRCC members and first claim only:

1. Thomas Robb, 23:10; 2. Matt Donovan, 23:18; 3. Adam Gross, 24:17; 4. Richard Kennington, 24:23; 5. Mark Gray, 26:06; 6. Christian Cormack, 26:39; 7. Miriam Taylor, 26:43; 8. Ed Stivala, 30:01; 9. David Heath, 31:35; 10. Lydia Swift, 37:18;

Friday evening saw several members take part in the Team Sales Engine Open TT at Brogborough. Jason McCrae, Joanne Woodcock and Ed Stivala all took home prizes, having won their categories.

The Eastern Counties CA 10-mile Championship was held in Newmarket on Saturday. BRRT was represented by Matt Donovan (19. 45), Peter Shaw and Grant Orsborn (both 20.07). Each recorded a personal best over the distance, and together, they finished third in the team event.

Mim Taylor-Carter finished in 22.56 as 6th female, also a personal best.

Finally, the second round of the InterClub SPOCO series was hosted by Hitchin Nomads CC in Codicote, over a 27 mile hilly course.

In wet and windy conditions, Duncan Godfrey was the first home for the club in 10th place (1hr 19min), with Mim Taylor completing her exhausting week of racing by finishing as 2nd lady overall (1hr 21min).

Results - BRCC members and first claim only:

1. Duncan Godfrey, 1:19:46; 2. Miriam Taylor, 1:21:52; 3. Graham Laming, 1:27:49; 4. Ed Stivala, 1:35:56; 5. Lydia Swift, 1:55:30;