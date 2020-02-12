Mix-and-match Thirds get in game time with friendly

With no league action, there was an opportunity for Biggleswade Thirds to play a friendly against Datchworth on Saturday.

Both sides brought a mix of players who wanted to have a run-out before watching the Six Nations Calcutta Cup clash.

The Biggleswade line featured players from across the club sides and, as a result, there was some rough edges to their play, with the set piece in particular not running as smoothly as normal.

The first half was a physical one and both teams picked up a few knocks.

Datchworth used their back line to open up holes in the Biggy defence and went two tries up.

Biggleswade continued to fight as they became more settled and were more of a threat.

Their hard work eventually paid off when a break down the 15 metre channel saw Will Burman cross the tryline.

Cameron Plant then nailed a tough kick from out wide in windy conditions to much applause.

The second half was a replica of the first.

Biggy showed glimpses of skill and counterattacking but Datchworth were able to take the upper hand in the physicality stakes and - as tempers began to fray - built up their lead.

Biggleswade got another score through Ethan Sinclair, who showed his exceptional speed to leave one defender flailing, before grounding in the corner. This time the kick was not converted.

Overall, it was a good run-out during the break for the Six Nations and Biggleswade can now turn their attention to next week’s league games, with the first team travelling to Birstall and the second team visiting Hendon.