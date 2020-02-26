Narrow defeat as Biggy Ladies return to action

Biggleswade Ladies lost out narrowly away at Harpenden on Sunday with the home side’s defence holding up three Biggy tries to deny them a win.

The away side hadn’t played a match for six weeks due to the weather and cancellations.

The unwanted break showed, with Biggleswade initially lacking some structure.

Harpenden started strongly, retaining posession, but Biggleswade’s defence held them in their own half.

An early injury to prop Joanne Treverton led to line-up changes.

Biggy began to gain forward momentum, with good kicking to touch from Heidi Lawson to set up excellent line-out and catch and drive work from the forwards.

Disappointingly, scrums went uncontested and Biggleswade had to drop to 14 after injuries to Harpenden players.

It was Harpenden who scored first, taking advantage of a slow Biggy defensive line press to pass out wide and score a well-worked breakaway try (converted).

Biggy fought back, winning line-out close to Harps‘ line and mauling over, with Harpenden’s scrambling defenders managing to hold up the ball.

A powerful drive over from the battling Claire Watson into the corner saw Biggy’s first points on the board.

A great breakaway from Anna Kolańczyk just before half time was stopped five metres short of the Harpenden line, which meant the home side went in at the break 7-5 up.

Harpenden took advantage of loose Biggy play at the start of the second half, exploiting space, and running down the wing for their second try.

The next 20 minutes were stop and start with attritional muddy breakdowns in the centre of the pitch.

Hard work saw Biggleswade gain ground, and tap and go from a penalty, with Sophie Earls driving over the line only for the try to be held up again.

Good Biggy pressure and runs from the centre pairing of Kolańczyk and Lauren Poole and great work from Teri Taylor led to Watson smashing through and scoring against the post.

With the minutes ticking down, Harpenden were camped on their own line, defending phase after phase, and were adjudged to have held up yet another try, this time from a Kolańczyk.

Biggleswade bombarded the home side with strong running and recycling, but the resolute Harpenden defence stood their ground, in what was a thrilling final few minutes.