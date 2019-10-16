Pike and perch haul for Shefford & District angler Aiden

Shefford & District AA news...

The carp were on the feed after Broom Lake re-opened, with several anglers reporting multiple catches.

One member landed eight carp in a single session and several 20-24lb weights were reported.

Those targeting silver fish also had plenty of action and members fishing maggots enjoyed plenty of bites with several netter roach putting in a welcome appearance amongst good nets of smaller redfins.

Junior member Aiden Graham enjoys his predator fishing and had a very successful session at Willington Lake with a string of pike and perch, all taken on live baits.

The first round of the popular pike series will be held at Willington Lake on Sunday, the draw at 8.15am and fishing from 8am-5pm.

For details call Nigel Gilbert on 07931 215 778 (evenings and weekends only).