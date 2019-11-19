Powerful team display sees the Ladies defeat rivals Harpenden

Biggleswade Ladies suspected Sunday’s home league match against Harpenden was going to be a battle.

Injury and illness meant the Biggy side lacked forward replacements, and the whole team knew they were going to have to put a hard shift in.

Biggleswade notched up the first score just three minutes in.

Scrum half Vicki Marshall sent an accurate, long pass out to captain and fly half Charlie Field, who slotted a perfectly weighted kick over the Harpenden defensive line. Full back Amanda Humphrey timed her chase to collect the ball in the air at full speed and run in under the posts to score the first try of the match.

Despite Biggy’s valiant efforts, sustained pressure from Harpenden finally won them some reward as they scored an unconverted try to equal the score.

Biggleswade centre Lauren Poole stretched her legs with a superb breakaway sprint from the half way line.

She looked a shoe-in to score, but Harpenden’s full back brought her down just short of the line.

A great support run from teammate Chloe White meant she was hot on her heels to secure the ball and the chasing Marshall was able to take it over and get Biggy’s second try as Field converted.

Humphrey calmly caught an up and over ball and bombed forward, dodging and drawing defenders before releasing a well-timed pass out wide to White, who sprinted half the length of the pitch to score Biggy’s third and most satisfying try.

Just before the half time whistle blew, Harpenden fought their way up the pitch, scoring their second try to bring the score to 19-12.

Biggy began the second half strongly.

It was busy winger White who kicked off the scoring after eight minutes, with a fantastic run from near the centre of the pitch, racing round several defenders and sidestepping in without losing pace to score a great solo try converted by Field.

Harpenden pressure again told and the visitors bustled over for an unconverted trym, the final score of the contest.

Biggy’s forward of the match was Clare Watson and back of the match was Charlie Field.