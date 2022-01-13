Robbie and Rachel enjoy county squash success

Robbie Leggett (left) was victorious in the U15s category at the Beds County Squash Championships

Biggleswade Squash Club put in some good performances in the Beds County Squash Championships at Club Towers in Bedford at the weekend, winning the Youth and Ladies titles but missing out in the Men's competition.

Robbie Leggett was victorious in the U15s category (also coming runner-up in the U17s), and Rachel Kirby won the Ladies competition.

In the A Grade competition, Biggleswade had six entrants.

Phil Jenkins lost to Jasper Kettle (Towers) in the first round who then beat Adie Viljoen in the quarter-finals after Viljoen had knocked Max Lloyd out.

Michael Turner beat Over-55 champion Steve Barlow (Towers) in the first round before losing to eventual winner Steve Davies in the quarter-finals.

Marcus Gray had a 3-1 win over Ian Thomas (Towers) in the first round with the same result in the last against Nathan Derrick. But he was then knocked out by Will Montgomery (Towers) in the semi-finals.

First-round losers entered the plate competition and, in an epic tussle, Jenkins beat Lloyd 15-13 in the fifth.

Later in the day Jenkins again won 3-2, this time against Mike Bowman (Towers) but, in the final, he was then beaten 3-1 by Ryan Pescoed (Bunyan).