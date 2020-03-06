Sandy Con B extend snooker league lead

Biggleswade Snooker League

Sandy Con B have extended their lead at the top of the Biggleswade Snooker League.

This week they secured a 5-3 home win against visitors Stotfold Con B, who sit third in the table.

With the two rivals meeting one another, second-place Biggleswade Con B had the chance to close the gap, but could only draw 4-4 when they travelled to fourth-place Letchworth Con A.

Basement side Stotfold Con A picked up a victory.

They entertained second-bottom Sandy Con A, winning 6-2.

Letchworth B, in fifth, and sixth-placed Biggleswade Con B met.

The two couldn’t be separated as they played out a 4-4 draw.

This week’s highest breaks: Micky Barden (Sandy Con A) 53, Tony Crouch (Biggleswade Con A) 47, Mark Jenkins (Sandy Con B) 44, James Tiplady (Letchworth Con A) 43, Dave Webb (Stotfold Con A) 33.

Highest league break: Glen Everard (Sandy Con B) 100.