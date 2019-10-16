Seven 35lb-plus carp caught... but the bigger fish remain elusive

This week's Biggleswade and Hitchin AA news...

Seven carp weighing more than 35lbs each have been caught at Gingerbread Lake this week.

Paul Burton with his 19lb 8oz fully scaled mirror carp.

The recent work undertaken to remove some of the dense weed beds appears to have triggered off a feeding response.

However, these captures still don't include some of the lake’s known big fish which remain to be caught.

At Swan Lake, two of the largest residents made their appearances.

A single run during a recent daytime visit resulted in Steve Curtin landing the two-tone common carp weighing 36lb 6oz and the big linear was caught by Mark Jeffries.

It weighed 37lb 6oz.

Paul Burton fished a single overnight session, catching a striking 19lb 8oz fully scaled mirror carp.

Fraser Hayden put in an overnight session on McGregor Lake where he caught four carp weighing up to approximately 15lbs.

Alan Wilkie fished a short afternoon session during which he caught a single carp weighing around 13lbs.

