Shefford & District angler Moore lands a couple of predators

This week's Shefford & District AA news...

Toby Moore paid a visit to The Airman shortly after the venue re-opened, and managed to catch a couple of predators in the shape of a pike and decent perch.

Other members have enjoyed some good catches of roach on float and feeder tactics with several pike also being caught.

The next pike match will be held at Broom Lake on November 9, with the draw at 8.15am and fishing from 9am-4pm.

Entry is free. For details call Nigel Gilbert on 07931 215778 (evenings and weekends).