Top two forced to settle for stalemates

The top two both had to settle for draws in the Biggleswade Snooker League this week.

Leaders Letchworth Con A ended their match at Stotfold Con A tied at 4-4.

However, second-place Sandy Con B could only match their title rivals’ scoreline when they played away at basement side Biggleswade Con Club.

This means that Letchworth maintain their one-point lead at the top of the table.

Letchworth Con B sit three points off top spot on eight points following their 6-2 home win over Arlesey Social.

Arlesey sit sixth but are only a point off third, with seven in the bank.

Sandy Con A and Stotfold Con B also have eight points.

They met one another this week, with Sandy Con A edging their home contest with a 5-3 scoreline.

Stotfold Con A sit second-bottom with seven points, two points above Biggleswade.