Tuck preparing to compete in Nurburgring race series

Ben Tuck is starting to believe that good news does come in threes - after announcing he will also be competing a full season in the 2020 Nürburgring Endurance Series with Walkenhorst Motorsport.

The news comes hot on the heels of the Sandy racer being awarded Rising Star status by the British Racing Drivers Club and receiving confirmation he will be representing top BMW squad Walkenhorst in their debut 2020 DTM Trophy campaign.

In a packed itinerary, Tuck will compete in 14 races across three European countries in a Total BMW M4 GT4, with only one date clash which will see him opt for the July DTM Trophy round held at the Norisring in Nuremburg.

Tuck competed in the 2019 VLN championship as well as the 6Hr and 24Hr of Nürburgring in a BMW240i prior to being awarded his full Nürburgring permit, which then allowed him to finish the season in the BMW M4 GT4 with a tally of five podiums.

This season’s NES campaign will see Tuck partner amateur drivers Jörg Breuer and Florian Weber across nine four and six-hour races.

The crew successfully competed together for several VLN races in 2019 and Tuck is looking forward to racing with the two German drivers again.

“VLN last year was fantastic and I loved such a huge challenge,” he said.

“We came away with some great results and Nürburgring is a circuit on which you never stop learning. I can’t wait to get back out there and it will be great to race the whole season as a regular crew with Jörg and Florian.

“They are great guys and I’m really looking forward to developing as a crew.

“Hopefully we’ll do even better than last year.”

The Nürburgring Endurance Series begins on March 21 at Nürburgring with the four-hour season opener.

Tuck completed his first full car racing season in 2015 with Bedfordshire-based AB Motorsport, finishing third in the BRSCC Mazda MX-5 Championship.

He started 2017 racing Caterham Supersport and then moved on to GT and endurance racing, taking two debut wins, one on his GT debut in a Ginetta G55 GT4 at Silverstone in July, and the second on his Prototype Endurance debut in a Ginetta G57 at Spa-Francorchamps in October 2017 as well as competing in the Donington Park round of the British GT Championship in the GT3 class.

In 2018 Tuck made his debut in the British GT Championship in the GT4 class driving BMW’s M4 GT4 for the Century Motorsport team in BMW’s much anticipated return to GT4 racing in the UK, finishing second.

Last year he switched to international GT racing, competing his debut season in Germany’s VLN Endurance GT Championship.