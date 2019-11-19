Tunstall secures Biggy Firsts a hard-earned draw

Biggleswade Rugby Club’s First XV left Brackley with a well-deserved 13-13 draw.

In front of a vocal home crowd, the Biggy boys started the game well, keeping their shape and structure, ensuring they were able to defend against some strong attacks.

Possession changed hands a number of times but neither team were able to make a convincing amount of ground.

A turnover on the half way line gave the Biggy boys the chance of an attack and second row Jake Diemer showed great strength as he powered through the Brackley defence to score the opening try of the game, duly converted by Elliot Tunstall.

The hosts were quick to react and made ground into the Biggy 22.

Piling on the pressure, which led to a penalty for holding onto the ball on the floor, Brackley kicked to make the score 3-7.

The Brackley team used this momentum and soon scored a try of their own under the posts, adding the conversion.

Biggy stayed positive and showed great support for each other, winning a penalty of their own, which was kicked just before the half time whistle, levelling the score at 10-10.

For much of the second half neither side were able to get on top, as mistakes from both teams prevented them from adding another try.

With 20 minutes to go Biggleswade conceded a penalty in their 22 which allowed Brackley to take the lead.

Errors and penalties built frustration for the Brackley team and allowed the Biggy boys to start pilling on the pressure as the game reached its climax.

Biggleswade were playing for the win and kept the Brackley forwards pinned down deep in their 22.

The Brackley team defence was strong and Biggleswade could not find a way through.

Infringement after infringement eventually saw Biggleswade awarded a penalty just inside the Brackley 22.

With Dan Biggar - the Saints, Wales and Lions Star - watching in the in crowd, Elliot Tunstall stepped up to take the pressure kick to bring the final score to 13-13.

They are now looking to build on the result when they play Deepings at home this Saturday as part of the club’s 70th anniversary players’ reunion event.