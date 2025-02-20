Waders suffer late woe again

Action from Saturday's win for Biggleswade Town at Banbury United. Photo: BUFC.

​Biggleswade Town missed out on a second straight win on Tuesday night thanks to conceding another late goal.

The Waders’ season has been hampered by the concession of goals late in games – Tuesday being the seventh time this campaign that conceding in the 85th minute or later has either denied them a win or a draw.

But whilst Jimmy Martin’s men are still bottom of the table, a win at Banbury United on Saturday plus Tuesday’s point at home to Cambridge City has at least closed the gap between themselves and safety to 13 points with 13 games still to play as they seek what would be a remarkable if increasingly unlikely-looking great escape.

Martin said to the club’s media after Tuesday’s game: “We’re gutted – Sudbury are a very good side but we were 1-0 up and deservedly so, then we defended really well and managed the game well but it was just one moment where they got in an punished us and it really hurts.”

*Biggleswade FC are nine points off the SPL Division One Central play-off places after overcoming Welwyn Garden City 2-1 last weekend.

A Brad Watkins own goal and Rafael Wielblad’s strike secured the three points, FC remaining in seventh place and ready to capitalise on any slip-ups from those above them as they prepare to host leaders Real Bedford this weekend and then go to Kings Langley next Tuesday.

*Biggleswade United were 3-1 winners at home to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Saturday as they maintained their place in the play-off places.

Ryan Lewis, Liam Smyth and Scott Metcalfe got the goals as United stay fourth. They now have a quick return game at Dynamos this weekend.

*Potton United fell to a fourth league defeat in a row when beaten 1-0 at home by Winslow United on Saturday.

They were then beaten 4-2 by Tring Athletic in the Gladwish Challenge Trophy quarter-final on Tuesday, and now have a break until March 1 for their next game.

