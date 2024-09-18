Oulton Park Struggles For Lewis Smart

A tough weekend for the Sandy motorcycle racer who couldn't get in the groove.

"In free practice I struggled to get my lap times down to where we were at the start of the year and was a bit confused as we were on the same setup. I didn’t think much of it and thought it was just an off session. Qualifying, I went out and again I was struggling to get near my lap times from the start of the year, we made a few changes during the session but I just couldn’t seem to get any quicker. Race 1, I went into this race with a clear head and put practice and qualifying in the past, I had a lot of work to do. I got a good start and made up a few positions into turn 1 but after the first lap I couldn’t stay with the front group, it seemed as if they pulled away from me on corner exit. I finished in p11 so after a team debrief we came to the conclusion that we might be out on the gearing that we were running, this made sense to me as I could stay with other riders on corner entry and mid corner but I just didn’t have the drive out of the corner. We changed the gearing for race two but unfortunately didn’t get to try it out as it was cancelled because of bad weather earlier that delayed proceedings.