Oulton Park Struggles For Lewis Smart
It was round 9 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at the Oulton Park circuit in Cheshire. Sandy Racer Lewis Smart was riding in the Tracker Kawasaki British Superteens clas on his Kawasaki Ninja ZX4-RR.
Results for the weekend -
Free practice - P9
Qualifying - P11
Race 1 - P11
Race 2 - cancelled.
Lewis said -
"In free practice I struggled to get my lap times down to where we were at the start of the year and was a bit confused as we were on the same setup. I didn’t think much of it and thought it was just an off session. Qualifying, I went out and again I was struggling to get near my lap times from the start of the year, we made a few changes during the session but I just couldn’t seem to get any quicker. Race 1, I went into this race with a clear head and put practice and qualifying in the past, I had a lot of work to do. I got a good start and made up a few positions into turn 1 but after the first lap I couldn’t stay with the front group, it seemed as if they pulled away from me on corner exit. I finished in p11 so after a team debrief we came to the conclusion that we might be out on the gearing that we were running, this made sense to me as I could stay with other riders on corner entry and mid corner but I just didn’t have the drive out of the corner. We changed the gearing for race two but unfortunately didn’t get to try it out as it was cancelled because of bad weather earlier that delayed proceedings.
Not the best weekend for us but we have 3 races at Donington Park in a few weeks for the final round. We will fight until the end and I will never give up.
Thank you to everyone who supported over the weekend even when things aren’t going right.
