Positive start for Sandy racer Lewis Smart

Lewis Smart focussed on the race ahead

Sandy Racer Lewis Smart sealed a 13th place finish in the first round of the Bennetts British Superbikes on a new bike and with a new team.

Smart admitted he was happy with the finish after getting used to his new surroudings.

"We had a great FP1 and FP2 (free practice) and I'm really starting to find a good setup on the bike at this point and the times were coming down," he said.

"I was feeling confident going into qualifying. In qualifying my times were coming down again and I was running around the 12th position for most of it, I was on for a good lap on my last lap but unfortunately I crashed so this meant I qualified in p14.

Lewis Smart Wheelies Through Druids At Oulton Park.

"The team worked and got the bike fixed ready for the race on Monday morning. Race 1. I didn’t get the best start and dropped back to 19th by the exit of the first corner on lap 1, but I settled into the race and managed to make my way back to 10th which I was happy with. After a few battles I ended the race in p13, I was happy with the result but I definitely have more to give moving forward.

"My thoughts are with the families of Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson after the meeting was cancelled because of a terrible crash in the Supersport class resulting in the 2 riders losing their lives."

The next round of the Bennetts British Superbikes is at Donington Park over the weekend of 16/18 May.