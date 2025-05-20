Positive weekend for Sandy racer Lewis Smart at Donington Park

Lewis on the gas !

Sandy motorcycle race Lewis Smart wasvin action at the Bennetts British Superbike championship round 2 at Donington Park at the weekend riding in the Pirelli National Sportbike series on his new Triumph 660.

He took 12th spot in both races as Smart looks to find the pace needed to finish further up.

He said: "I had a good start to the weekend in my practice sessions and was feeling comfortable on the bike. I was confident going into qualifying.

In qualifying, I had a good start to the session but I just couldn’t beat my time that I had set early on, I just kept putting in the laps but my times weren’t coming down, this was a qualifying to forget. This meant I had some work to do in Race 1.

Lewis Smart leads the way ay Goddards Donington Park

"Race 1, I got an average start and I started to pick off the riders in front of me and found myself in a battle for 11th place, after battling in this group for most of the race I finished in 12th position. My lap time from this race meant I was starting Race 2 in 14th position.

"Race 2, I didn’t get a good start at all and dropped back. Much the same as race 1, I found myself in a battle for 11th again, after battling in this group I finished the race in 12th position again. Although I took another half a second off my pb (personal best) in this race (1:35.7) we still have work to do moving forward.

"Still not where I want to be but overall a good weekend moving in the right direction. A big thank you to the team for everything they have done over the weekend for me."

Next up for Lewis is Snetterton over the weekend of 20-22nd June.