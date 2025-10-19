Potton fall to narrow 2-1 defeat at Harlow

User (UGC) Submitted

A disappointing result for all concerned left Potton at the bottom of the League.

On this all weather pitch both teams started brightly. First of all Matt Gilbert centred for Kutis Alleyne to put in a weak header and at the other end Gray shot over the bar. Cole Butler saw his shot deflected for a corner. In the 15 minute Harlow took the lead when Gordon collected the ball just outside the penalty area and his fierce shot found the back of the net.Potton retaliated with Butler passing to Eddie Connolly who saw his shot saved.

In the 20th minute Harlow increased their lead when Effeh made a run down the left and his cross was swept in by Georgiou from close in.Gray headed straight at Sam Galatis and then Cameron Watson blocked a shot from Georgiou. Butler saw his shot blocked before Effeh passed to Georgiou who shot wide. Just before the half time whistle came a spell of Potton pressure with Connolly making a good run before shooting narrowly wide and then Butler shooting over the bar before seeing his shot saved by the keeper. HT 2-0

After the interval Georgiou centred across the goal with no one on hand to apply the finishing touch and then a free kick from Effeh was deflected by Watson for a corner. Suddenly Potton came more into the match and in the 63rd minute Taylor Rhiney passed to Reece Crowter who scored to reduce the arrears. Lucas Tichmarsh made a good run before shooting over and then Rhiney made a run before shooting over.

Rhiney shot from 20 yards and the keeper made a good save at the expense of a corner, from which Watson headed over. In a rare Harlow attack Galatis saved from Georgiou and then they had an appeal for a penalty for handball turned down. Tichmarsh made a good run down the left before passing to Connolly who saw his shot saved. Potton were awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area and Crowter saw his kick hit the outside of the post. Crowter passed to Rhiney who saw his shot saved by the keeper and then Watson headed over from a corner. Just before the end Mikey Tierney made a last ditch to prevent a Harlow player from shooting at close range. FT 2-1

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Mikey Tieney, Matt Gilbert, Josh Brown, Ben Holmes, Cameron Watson, Cole Butler (Reece Crowter), Charlie McDonald, Taylor Rhiney, Eddie Connolly, Hurtis Alleyne (Lucas Tichmarsh) (Harvey Vegh)

On Tuesday 21 October Biggleswade United are the visitors in the Beds FA County Cup KO 7.45pm, then have a weekend free of action.