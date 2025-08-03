Potton make early exit from Emirates FA Cup

EYNESBURY ROVERS 4, POTTON UNITED 1

Potton made an early exit from the Emirates FA Cup although this match was really decided in a few minutes either side of half time.

Potton were leading 1-0 just before the interval when they missed a clear cut chance to increase the lead. Soon after the interval Reece Crowter and James Smith had to be substituted and then Eynesbury scored four goals in quick succession.

Eynesbury started brightly with Memaj making a good run and from his cross Hurst fired over.Potton countered with a good move ending with Eddie Connolly passing to new signing Alex Georgiou who saw his effort cleared off the line.

Early on there were several fouls by either side but the match soon settled down and Eynesbury attacked and from a Young cross Osobu headed over. In the 25th minute Potton took the lead following a defensive mistake allowing Christos Pedrithos to roll the ball across for Nikolay Rusev to tap in.

Play continued to be from end to end with Young seeing his shot saved by Sam Galatis and Connolly made a good run before his long shot went just wide of the post. Young and Osobu were proving a handful with Young shooting wide and Osobu made a good run ended with his cross going across the goal.

Eynesbury then had a spell of several shots being blocked with Potton defending well. Hurst had two shots—one that went over the bar and the other deflected off Smith wide of the post. On the stroke of half-time the ball was played to Rusev who had a clear run on goal and with only the goalie to beat put the ball inches wide of the post. Within seconds the referee blew for half-time.

HT 0-1

After the restart Smith headed over from a corner and at the other end King shot over the bar following a corner. Potton then had to substitute Crowter and Smith and in a period of 16 minutes Eynesbury had scored four goals—mostly from quick breakaways.

In the 57th minute Osobu saw his shot well saved by Galatis only for it to rebound to Young who netted. Five minutes later following a centre Hurst scored from close range.

A minute later Osobu scored the third after lack of tackles by Potton defenders. From a centre Osobu saw his header well saved by Galatis. In the 73rd minute Osobu beat the offside trap and ran through to pass to Memaj who scored.

Potton did counter attack with Connolly seeing his shot saved. In the 83rd minute Cameron Watson brought down Osobu in the penalty area but Galatis saved the spot kick.

To their credit Potton continued to attack to the end. Connolly played the ball to Josh Adeyileka who shot wide of the goal.Spencer O’Leary shot wide following a frere kick and James Box was put through and the keeper saved with his feet. The last attack of the game saw Adeyileka put through and the goalie saved. FT 4-1

Potton United: Sam Galatis, Toby Gibbs Matt Gilbert, Josh Brown James Smith (Cameron Watson), Mamadou Diallo (Spencer O’Leary), Reece Crowter (James Box), Eddie Connolly, Nikolay Rusev (Josh Adeyileka), Christos Pedrithes (Harry Dollimore), Alex Georgiou

On Saturday, August 9, Potton visit Aylesbury Vale Dynamos in a League match KO 3pm.